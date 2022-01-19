TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 8%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.64. 364,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,012,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Several research firms recently commented on TAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of -0.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 54.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 59.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,882,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,117 shares during the period. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

