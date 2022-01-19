TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 8%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.64. 364,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,012,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
Several research firms recently commented on TAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.26.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of -0.05.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
