Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Short Interest Update

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TALS. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of TALS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,452. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

