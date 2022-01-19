Tamarack Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 36,000 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,000. STERIS comprises about 2.3% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 55.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,490. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $248.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.77 and its 200 day moving average is $222.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

