Tamarack Advisers LP Has $11.83 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Perrigo comprises about 3.7% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.19% of Perrigo worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Perrigo by 445.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,878,000 after buying an additional 1,925,848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,519,000 after buying an additional 1,343,509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after buying an additional 1,144,861 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,024,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. 10,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,349. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

