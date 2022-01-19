Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. 708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 million, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLFA)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc engages in the distribution of leather and related products. It offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The company was founded by J. Wray Thompson, Sr. and Ronald C.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Tandy Leather Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandy Leather Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.