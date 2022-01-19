Tapmydata 24 Hour Volume Hits $36.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $36.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00307693 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008512 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002799 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00015510 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,872 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.