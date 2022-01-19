Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Increased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 105.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after buying an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after buying an additional 66,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $962,716,000 after buying an additional 206,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $220.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.65.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.