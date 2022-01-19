TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Brink’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 9.5% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.65. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

