TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Equitable by 40.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 161,181 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,223 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Equitable by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 5.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Shares of EQH opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

