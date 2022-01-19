TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

AXTA stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

