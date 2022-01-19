TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 126,209 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

WPRT opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

