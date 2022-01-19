TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQBK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Bancshares news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $33,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $331,470.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $643,348. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.84.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.19 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

