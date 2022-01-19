TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,481 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $514,000. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2,118.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.73.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.21. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

