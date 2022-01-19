TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Financial Comparison

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TDCX alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TDCX and Ebix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ebix 0 0 0 0 N/A

TDCX currently has a consensus price target of $30.30, indicating a potential upside of 103.49%. Given TDCX’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TDCX is more favorable than Ebix.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and Ebix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX N/A N/A N/A Ebix 7.60% 14.12% 6.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TDCX and Ebix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $323.36 million 6.58 $64.04 million N/A N/A Ebix $625.61 million 1.56 $92.38 million $2.35 13.40

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than TDCX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Ebix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ebix beats TDCX on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc. is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector. It operates principally in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan, Spain, India, Colombia and Romania. TDCX Inc. is based in SINGAPORE.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc. engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services. The Insurance Exchanges channel includes software, setup, customization, transaction processing, maintenance, and hosting services. The Risk Compliance Solutions channel comprises of certificates of insurance and consulting services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in John Creek, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.