Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Zendesk by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 504.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Zendesk by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $96.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.59. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $4,547,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $494,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,721 shares of company stock worth $11,222,733. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

