Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,367 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 27.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Coupa Software by 16.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Coupa Software by 40.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $11,744,000. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $1,851,000.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.99 and a 200 day moving average of $213.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.37. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $132.07 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.10.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

