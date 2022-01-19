Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,881,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $249.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $145.09 and a one year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.12.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

