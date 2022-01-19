Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WestRock were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in WestRock by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,921,000 after buying an additional 459,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WestRock by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after buying an additional 504,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WestRock by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after buying an additional 482,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in WestRock by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after buying an additional 3,081,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

