Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 100,416 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,416 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AES were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AES by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in AES by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 91,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,567 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AES by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 131,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

