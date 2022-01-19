TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FTI. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

FTI opened at $6.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 2.13. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

