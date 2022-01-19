Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the December 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. 96,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,449. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,956.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

