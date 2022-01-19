Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the December 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. 96,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,449. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.
