Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 48,507.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC stock opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.28 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

