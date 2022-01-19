Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 104,322 shares.The stock last traded at $24.02 and had previously closed at $24.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Telesat stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.44% of Telesat at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

