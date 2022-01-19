Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,308 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

