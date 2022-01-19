Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) is Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare comprises about 2.6% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,694,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,260,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,897. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

