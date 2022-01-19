Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Ternium by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Ternium by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 149,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 72,206 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,967,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.63. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Several research firms have commented on TX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

