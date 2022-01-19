TerraKRW (KRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.86 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $31.86 million and approximately $127,250.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057909 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00065649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.70 or 0.07399056 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,867.18 or 0.99648575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007607 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,372,355,470 coins and its circulating supply is 38,371,626,362 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

