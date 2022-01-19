TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TerraVest Industries stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

