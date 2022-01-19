TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
TerraVest Industries stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90.
About TerraVest Industries
Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.