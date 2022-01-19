TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.