TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Update

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,700 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 864,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

In other news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1,385.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,427. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 0.41. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 389.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

