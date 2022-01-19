The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.55

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) declared a dividend on Monday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BNKR traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 118.60 ($1.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,034. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.07. The Bankers Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 104 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.60 ($2.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

