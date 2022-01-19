The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.99. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $114,238,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,804,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 906.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,737 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

