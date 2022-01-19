The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $181.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.