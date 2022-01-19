The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Acquires C$878,900.00 in Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Allan Brett bought 10,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$87.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$878,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,076,150.

Shares of DSG traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 69,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,273. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$101.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$68.61 and a twelve month high of C$115.29. The firm has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$104.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.36 million. Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.3399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

