The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.08 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share.
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $352.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,913. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $270.62 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.71 and a 200 day moving average of $393.29. The company has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,059,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.
