The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.08 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $352.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,913. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $270.62 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.71 and a 200 day moving average of $393.29. The company has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,059,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.57.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

