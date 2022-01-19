The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.08 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $351.49. 149,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.29. The firm has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,059,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.