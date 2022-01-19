The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.08 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) released its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share.

GS stock opened at $354.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,059,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

