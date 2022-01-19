The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) to “Neutral”

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

