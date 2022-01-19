The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Up 56.0% in December

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the December 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 866,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Graystone stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Graystone has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

About Graystone

The Graystone Co, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical cannabis delivery service in California; and mining operation in South America. The firm is also involved in marketing, real estate, and consulting services. The Company was founded by Paul J. Howarth and Joseph Wade Mezey on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

