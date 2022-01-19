The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.11. The Hackett Group shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 85,690 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $592.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.91.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.