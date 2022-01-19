The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $366.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.54 and a 200-day moving average of $358.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

