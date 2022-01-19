The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Argus

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price upped by analysts at Argus from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.44.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.83. 8,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.