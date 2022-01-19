The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS.

PNC opened at $216.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.27. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

