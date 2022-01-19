The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $216.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.27. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

