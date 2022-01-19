The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

NYSE:SHW opened at $306.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.30 and its 200 day moving average is $309.77. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 139.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 65,088 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 201.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 252.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

