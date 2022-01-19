The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.68.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,790 shares of company stock worth $31,125,403. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Trade Desk stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,986,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,913. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.05, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.