The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,790 shares of company stock worth $31,125,403. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,265.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 71,811 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,163.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 644.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,986,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,913. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.05, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

