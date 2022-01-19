The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Western Union were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Union by 7.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Union by 3.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Western Union by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

NYSE WU opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.