THG (LON:THG) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

THG Plc (LON:THG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Liberum Capital lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 750 to GBX 700. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. THG traded as low as GBX 164.60 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 169.78 ($2.32), with a volume of 8255283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.60 ($2.53).

Several other brokerages have also commented on THG. Barclays cut their price objective on THG from GBX 660 ($9.01) to GBX 630 ($8.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on THG from GBX 715 ($9.76) to GBX 510 ($6.96) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered THG to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 347 ($4.73) to GBX 236 ($3.22) in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, THG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 587.20 ($8.01).

Get THG alerts:

In other news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne bought 32,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £64,582 ($88,118.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 193.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 419.15. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.39.

THG Company Profile (LON:THG)

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.