THG (LON:THG) PT Lowered to GBX 440

THG (LON:THG) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 630 ($8.60) to GBX 440 ($6.00) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on THG from GBX 750 ($10.23) to GBX 700 ($9.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on THG from GBX 236 ($3.22) to GBX 215 ($2.93) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on THG from GBX 715 ($9.76) to GBX 510 ($6.96) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 545 ($7.44).

LON THG opened at GBX 161.19 ($2.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.33. THG has a one year low of GBX 160.62 ($2.19) and a one year high of GBX 763 ($10.41). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 193.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 419.15.

In other THG news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne bought 32,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £64,582 ($88,118.43).

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

