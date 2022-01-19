Thomas White International Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,385 GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,724,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GXO stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.13. 2,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.01. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.
In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
