Thomas White International Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,385 GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,724,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GXO stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.13. 2,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.01. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

